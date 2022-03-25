What’s happening in medtech/wearables sensor applications?

According to Markets and Markets, the global wearable technology market is projected to grow from $115-120 B in 2021 to $260-265B in 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18-20%. Sensors represent a key enabling technology in wearables. Mordor Intelligence identified examples of sensors in wearable products that include Apple Watch’s EKG capabilities to new continuous glucose monitoring systems to smartwatches that can monitor blood pressure. Recent estimates report the total market for printed/flexible sensors to be $8 billion of the $340 billion flexible electronics market by 2025. With expected unit average sales prices (ASPs) of approximately $0.01 by 2025, this translates into an annual 800-billion-unit volume market, qualifying as a significant portion of the trillion sensors initiative.

If you want to know more, plan on attending the full-day Pre-Conference Symposium at Sensors Converge Conference on June 27, 2022, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA.

The Symposium will address Printed/Flexible Stretchable (P/F/S) and Functional Fabric (FF) Sensors and electronics from a commercialization perspective to support Medtech / Wearables applications. Organized and chaired by Roger Grace, President of Roger Grace Associates, the Symposium will feature over a dozen world recognized leaders in the P/F/S and FF sensors and sensor-based systems area. These experts will present information on current research and development activities, application opportunities, manufacturing methods and commercialization challenges for P/S/T and FF sensors and P/S/T and FF Sensor-based systems issues.

Abstract topics submissions of interest to be presented at the Pre-Conference Symposium include:

Product applications and technologies to support MedTech/Wearables addressing sensors, batteries, memory/logic, packaging and interconnects

Infrastructure of materials, manufacturing and test systems

Commercialization challenges and recommended approaches to overcome

And more

Interested presenters are requested to submit abstracts of between 150-175 words as attached documents no later than April 1,2022 to Roger Grace, Symposium Chair, at rgrace@rgrace.com.