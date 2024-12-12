What’s new in sensors for smart homes: Part 1

In Cognitive Market Research’s recently published 7th edition of Home Smart Sensors Market Report 2024, the report’s author says the global home smart sensors market will witness significant growth soon.

In addition to sensors for heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and lighting systems, sensors for safety and security are specifically addressed in the report, with other sensor applications consuming about 1/3 of the total. The author projects that the global sensors in the smart home market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2024 to 2031. In North America, growth will be 16.4% in the same period. The types of home smart sensors analyzed in the report include:

light sensors

temperature sensors

fire sensors

gas/smoke sensors

image sensors

others

Figure 1 shows the relative volume that each of these groups represents of the total.

The “others” represent an extremely interesting group for further analysis but integration, sensor technologies and connectivity also impact smart home sensors growth.

Sensor integration, technology, and connectivity

For a long time, smoke alarms were the most common sensors to protect homeowners from unexpected occurrences that can be costly and dangerous to owners and occupants. In the 1970s, combination smoke detectors were introduced that integrated both photoelectric and ionization technologies to provide enhanced smoke detection.

Photoelectric-type smoke detectors aim a light source into a sensing chamber at an angle away from the sensor. When smoke enters the chamber, it reflects light onto the light sensor that triggers an alarm. In contrast, the sensors in ionization-type smoke alarms have a small amount of radioactive material between two electrically charged plates. The ionized air allows current to flow between the plates. When smoke enters the chamber, it restricts the flow of ions, thereby reducing the flow of current and activating the alarm.

Smart home integration allows smoke detectors to be connected to security systems and home automation devices, providing alerts and notifications in case of a fire or early detection of excessive smoke. Many countries have smoke detector laws that require the installation of smoke detectors in homes as well as public spaces.

“I’ve fallen and I can’t get up”— first heard in commercials in 1989 — was a wireless notification system activated by the wearer that did not have a sensor to detect falls. Today, more advanced versions of activity and fall detectors that have accelerometers can help seniors “age in place” as well as help others with health restrictions. Also, with the newest connectivity tools such as Matter, it is even easier to connect new sensors to the network. However, sensors that detect more than a single parameter are also becoming much more common.

For example, temperature sensors are perhaps the oldest sensors in home applications used to control the heating and then HVAC systems. Today, a variety of integrated smart temperature and humidity sensors are offered by different companies. The combination of the two sensed parameters can make occupants even more comfortable than simply sensing temperature alone and often save energy in the process.

Part 2 of this blog will explore new smart home sensors in the “other” category.

