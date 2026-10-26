When and why to use AGND, DGND, and PGND

Proper use of analog ground (AGND), digital ground (DGND), and power ground (PGND) is important, but they are not the only choices. There’s also regular signal ground (SGND), primary system ground (GND), chassis ground (CGND), and Earth connections to consider. Recognizing when to use which one and why can be an underappreciated challenge and a threat to successful designs.

Two key functions of ground connections are to provide noise separation or isolation and safety. In many designs, SGND serves as the general reference point (0 V) for transmitting signals in a circuit. It can host both analog and digital signal returns depending on the system.

In the hierarchy of grounds, AGND is a specialized SGND pin that can serve as a dedicated, low-noise return path restricted to sensitive analog parts like sensors, operational amplifiers, and analog-to-digital converters.

DGND is another specialized SGND used for inherently noisy digital signals, including microcontrollers, digital logic, memory, and communication functions like USB or SPI. DGND is designed to provide separation of high-speed digital noise from compromising the operation of sensitive analog devices.

PGND is used for higher-power circumstances like dc/dc switching regulators, MOSFET drivers, motor controllers, and so on. It’s designed to handle high return currents and larger di/dt transients. Separating and isolating PGND can be important to prevent surge currents and transients from shifting the ground reference of sensitive control loops.

CGND is a connection to the system’s metal case, frame, or enclosure. It acts as a shield to block noise and protect users from stray voltage. Earth ground is a physical connection to the Earth, sometimes through a rod driven into the soil, or through a connection to conductive metal water pipes, and provides a safe path for fault currents and lighting. It’s often implemented for an entire building.

Safety ground links the metal chassis of ac-powered equipment to the Earth ground in the building electrical system. It’s the third wire in a three-wire electric plug. The various types of grounds are indicated with a specific schematic symbol (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Typical schematic symbols for various types of ground connections. (Image: Altium)

Managing SGND and PGND on one IC

Several types of ICs have separate SGND, or AGND, and PGND pins, called split grounds. Split ground configurations keep power switching noise from corrupting sensitive signals.

Devices like ADCs and DACs, power management ICs, motor and gate driver ICs, and some RF and communications devices have split ground architectures.

For example, in ICs that handle large currents, the top layer PGND and inner layer PGND can be connected using several vias to reduce impedance and minimize DC losses. The AGND pin can be connected to both CGND and SGND PCB layers.

It’s often recommended that connections between PGND and CGND or SGND be made near an output capacitor with little high-frequency switching noise (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Exemplary relationships between PGND, AGND, CGND and SGND in a multilayer circuit board. The top layer represents the IC interface. (Image: ROHM)

Shielded cables

Neither PGND nor SGND is ideal for a cable shield; instead, a CGND or Earth ground is generally used. The shield’s job is to block noise, so it should shunt interference safely away from the internal conductors without carrying active current. There are numerous connection topologies available to designers.

The topologies of four sheath connection methods are depicted in Figure 3. Method a is the traditional cross-connection method where each cable is divided into 6 equal sections, and the two ends of the sheath are grounded. For method b, each cable is divided into 6 equal sections, the metal sheaths of the double loops are cross-connected, and the two ends of the sheath are grounded.

Figure 3. Shielding effectiveness varies significantly based on the connection topology. (Image: MDPI energies)

For method c, each cable is divided into 3 equal sections, and the ends of the sheath from the same loop are linked. In order to reduce the number of cross-connected boxes, method b can be simplified to method d, in which each cable is divided into 4 sections, and both its first section and fourth section take 1/3 of the total length, whereas both the second section and third section take 1/6 of the total length, and the sheaths of double loops are cross-connected.

Actual performance is variable; while cross-connection methods are common, series-connected sheath linking can offer superior reduction of circulating currents, particularly by maximizing decoupling. Effectiveness also depends on configuration, with asymmetric cable configurations achieving over 50% reduction in circulating currents, whereas symmetric arrangements deliver lesser benefits.

Summary

Correct application of the proper type of ground connection provides protection in electronic systems. It protects users from shock hazards and protects the system from electrical interference. There are numerous types of ground connections and topologies, each optimized for specific use cases.

References

All About Ground Reference and Chassis Ground in Electronics Design, Altium

Comparison of Methods for Suppressing Circulating Current in Metal Sheath of Cables Connected in Parallel, MDPI energies

Comprehensive Guide to Grounding Techniques in Circuit Design, YIC International

DC-DC Converter PCB Layout – Ground, ROHM

Grounding in mixed-signal systems demystified, Part 1, Texas Instruments

Grounding Techniques: Star Ground, Plane and Chassis Ground, Zbotic

What is GND in a Circuit?, Utmel Electronic

When Grounds Are Separated, Analog Devices

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