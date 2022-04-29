Where is my stuff?

In today’s supply chain situation, this has to be among the most frequently asked questions. However, even under what may have been considered normal times prior to COVID-19, it still is legitimate question. Tracking shipments that are critical or essential may allow more expensive tracking solutions but if the cost is reasonable, many more companies would offer tracking and many customers would be willing to pay a reasonable price for the service. An undesirable result from a low-cost tracker is waste when its tracking function is fulfilled and it is no longer needed.

With the goal of helping logistics companies optimize their operations and boost transparency using the latest digital technologies, Moeco, an IoT-based tracking solutions company, created a disposable mini tracker, called the Moeco Act tracker. The 10 by 10 centimeters sticker with a thickness of 16 millimeters provides a slim and lightweight IoT device so there is no need to change the configuration of the cargo. Unlike approaches that require a logistics company to track a shipment’s condition at the container level or pallet level (with a reduced the amount of cargo transported), with the new tracker, it is possible to track the conditions at the pallet level without changing the cargo configuration.

Using 4G and 5G cellular networks, the simultaneous tracking of five parameters (location, light, temperature, humidity and shocks), means a logistics company can correct the conditions of transportation that violate the requirements of the customer before the product deteriorates.

For environmental sustainability, each tracker contains less than two grams of lithium and can be recycled with plastic waste.

Activation of the sticker is quite simple and only requires three steps:

Peel off the protective film on the back of the sticker and stick it on the cargo; Press the button on the sticker to activate it; and then Create a shipment on the Moeco platform, adding activated trackers to it.

Each tracker is valid for up to 6 months.