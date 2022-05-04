Where is Wear this year?

In 2022, the Wear 2022 Conference will be held in Scottsdale, AZ, June 7-9, 2022, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley, and available online as well. The annual conference examines the significant breakthroughs and new opportunities made possible through the integration of textiles and technology through wearables.

Among the driving forces for wearables that are identified in the presentations are patient health, wellness and performance monitoring including remote aspects. With sensing being the starting point for these activities, attendees should gain significant insight into the latest developments and applications.

For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has established a new category of digital health services—Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM)—to complement the existing suite of Remote Physiological Monitoring (RPM) codes covered under Medicare. This can spur new remote wearable technologies.

One presentation will specifically provide a deep dive into design considerations of a smart-wearable system focused on bio-kinetic performance data for athletic performance.

Another presentation, titled “What’s Driving the Future of Wearables,” will address how advances in batteries, materials, technology, platform and vision will allow the polling of a slew of sensors to judge heart health, sleep patterns, food intake and daily movement patterns.

In “The Power of Wearable Sensors in Home Health Monitoring,” presenters will discuss how wearable sensors offer seamless solutions for at-home health monitoring.

Attendees will include leading product developers, component makers, fashion executives, senior managers, electrical engineers, investors, medical device specialists, textile manufacturers, lighting/display professionals, R&D executives.

Tracing its roots to 2004, the Smithers WEAR Conference brings together the business of wearables and the consumer experience. Including a space for exhibitors to display new products and solutions, connections made at this event are crucial to the wearables industry.

