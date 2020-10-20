Webinar: Where’s the Fit for GaN and SiC? – November 10

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

System Performance Beneﬁts from Using Power Supplies Made with Wide Bandgap Semiconductors

You’ve probably read about the wide bandgap semiconductors, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), that are replacing silicon power devices in some AC/DC power supplies. You’ve probably also read that the new wide bandgap devices can switch faster and more efﬁciently in power conversion circuits than their silicon cousins. How does that translate into performance beneﬁts for users of AC/DC power supplies? This webinar will take a look at the system- level beneﬁts that you can expect to enjoy by specifying AC/DC power supplies made with wide bandgap semiconductors.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

What is wideband gap? Why does it make a difference?

When do you use GaN? When do you use SiC?

Reliability of wideband gap supplies

Markets expected to have greatest impact in the near-term

Total Cost of Ownership

Featured Speakers:

Chris Hewitt

R&D Manager

AstrodyneTDI

Aimee Kalnoskas

Moderator

EE World Online

Sponsored by: