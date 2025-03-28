Which is the real problem: overengineering or underengineering?

Today’s engineering mandates an almost-impossible balance among design imperatives.

I recently received two unrelated email advisories from reputable technology companies promoting online webinars on the same topic: the cost of overengineering, also known as overdesign. One of these even had a dramatic example of a customer who needed a machine to stuff foam into a bag with approximately 10 pounds of force; the machine built for them was capable of 1000 pounds of force, a clear example of excessive design and cost.

Perhaps this illustrative tale was just fanciful marketing hype, or maybe it was real; without details, I suppose it could be either one. Whatever the reason, even if true, the “overengineering” fear factor made me wonder — is that really our engineering problem these days?

I don’t think so. In fact, I think that, to the contrary, underengineering and underdesign are really our problems. It’s a consequence of the never-ending “too much, too little, just right” tradeoff conflict sometimes referred to as the “Goldilocks” dilemma, represented by Figure 1, where some specification must be relaxed to meet the others.

This underengineering has multiple sources. The easiest one to understand is simply the desire to cut costs, using cheaper, lower-grade components (for example, ones with reduced inadequate operating-temperature range compared to what they will encounter), and what I’ll summarize simply as “shoddy design” due to negligence, ignorance, or “don’t care.”

That last rationale is especially nasty as it often assumes the product is a “throwaway” and users will be happy if it lasts a year or two for the low price they are paying. It certainly doesn’t do much for the reputation of engineers in general or the vendor — although the latter often has a “don’t care” perspective.

Underengineering is not limited solely to the electronics, of course. It is also seen in shoddy mechanical design and fabrication, such as with hinges that are flimsy or use the wrong material, cases that crack, buttons that break, and similar. Often, the shortcomings of the electronic and mechanical design are correlated, as weakness in one causes intermittent performance, if not outright failure, in the other.

I’d say the problem is underengineering combined with overfeaturing. Since the bill of materials (BOM) and manufacturing cost of adding more software-enabled capabilities is near zero, marketers and engineers relentlessly layer on more functions and features. Most of these do not enhance the product’s usefulness; instead, it’s the 90/10 rule: the core 10 percent of the features provide 90 percent of what users need. Additional features lead to many uncovered bugs, of course another manifestation of underengineering.

There’s more to the story

There are other reasons we see underengineering besides the need to deliver a cheaper (excuse me, “less expensive”) product. Many external forces are now impinging on a design, whether a basic toy, a modest consumer product, a sophisticated medical device, or industrial equipment.

You have the basic functional requirements as a starting point. That set of objectives must be met, but at the same time, the design must meet safety requirements, which can be simple or fairly substantial, depending on the power level, application, and user. These can involve access, insulation, isolation, exposed parts, sharp edges, size of openings, and even interlocks, as just a few possibilities. But there’s more, as the design must:

Meet many regulatory mandates for EMI, efficacy, power factor, and much more, and do so under operational scenarios from active to sleep mode, multiple power levels, and operating scenarios.

Comply with industry requirements mandated for labeling, noise levels, operating sequences, hardwired and soft buttons, and more.

Adhere to formal or informal industry standards for size, mounting hole placement, and other physical features. These can be a design blessing or yet another challenging constraint.

The acronym SWaP (size, weight, and power; sometimes a “C” is added for “cost”) is often used to summarize the multiple broad factors a product must meet. Yet it goes much further than those simple-sounding words as there are basic performance objectives, regulatory mandates of many types, and operation under different conditions. The interaction of these and the dynamics of meeting them may lead to a nearly null-set solution, as shown in Figure 2, or even an actual null set.

Where does this leave designers?

Further, a solid design must work not just under nominal circumstances but also what are called “corner cases,” such as the low end of an AC line or the upper end of a temperature range. That’s when multiple extreme circumstances aggregate and seriously stress the design.

The problem is that many design objectives, while worthy or necessary, conflict. Trying to meet one requirement often compromises another, resulting in underdesign rather than overdesign. For example, we want smaller sizes at higher voltages, yet we must simultaneously meet creepage and clearance requirements at the same time, as illustrated in Figure 3. Both creepage and clearance minimums are dictated by voltage levels, atmospheric conditions, operating altitude, and even pollution levels.

The good news is that our advanced modeling and simulation tools make it easier to investigate possibilities confidently, but that’s also bad news. While these tools can easily perform worst-case, Monte Carlo, and root mean square (RMS) simulations, they all rely on the quality of the model itself.

That’s the problem: models are just thoughtful approximations of reality, yet they easily inspire high confidence levels — until they don’t. Pre-computer engineers didn’t have this luxury, so they overdesigned; modern designs cut it close, often too close, until reality hits them.

The consequence is that the product falls short in one or more areas. This shortfall may be transit or barely noticed with slightly out-of-spec performance, but it can become a problem when the AC line is low and the ambient temperature is high.

There’s a truism that states: “You can’t have it all.” Yet, somehow, the opposite is expected regarding product design. The layering of performance objectives, regulatory mandates, and industry standards continues despite the implication that yes, you have it all — if only you try harder.

It’s easy to say that the answer is a more thorough and stringent design review, as NASA and JPL do for their most successful projects, such as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Perhaps that is part of the answer, but there’s also the Hubble Space Telescope lens fiasco.

More reviews can only be part of the solution, as the real-world limits of meeting conflicting requirements in the face of the laws of physics can get in the way. At some point, something has to give, and you hope that something is something the user can live with, both figuratively and literally.

That’s why keeping another engineering maxim in mind is important: you can get a design done quick, right, or cheap — but you can only have two of the three at the same time.

