Why are EV cooling loops becoming multi-domain systems?

Electric vehicle (EV) thermal management once meant holding a single coolant loop within range. That’s no longer the case. A modern battery-electric vehicle carries several heat sources that must be controlled together, with no free engine waste heat to lean on.

This article examines what is driving cooling loops to merge, what an integrated multi-domain architecture looks like, how it is controlled, and what integration returns in terms of driving range.

What is pushing EV cooling toward multiple domains?

An internal combustion vehicle solves one thermal problem. It keeps the engine cool and uses the rejected heat to warm the cabin for free. Electrification removes that arrangement and replaces it with several smaller problems that interact.

The battery wants a narrow temperature band, typically 15° to 35° C, and side reactions accelerate above 35° C. The power electronics and traction motor produce high, fluctuating heat flux. The onboard charger adds its own load, and the cabin still needs heating with no engine to supply it.

As shown in Figure 1, these demands accumulate as a powertrain moves from a combustion engine toward full electric drive.

Figure 1. Thermal demands and coupled auxiliaries accumulate as vehicles move from combustion engines toward full battery-electric drive. (Image: IEEE Access )

The lower band of the chart, labeled new coupled auxiliaries, lists the loads that arrive with electrification. Battery life, battery safety, intermittent versus continuous power-electronics operation, and temperature homogeneity all become thermal targets. Conventional passive air cooling gives way to active air cooling and then to liquid cooling as these loads grow.

Wide-bandgap (WBG) devices sharpen the problem. Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) switches push higher power density into smaller packages, which raises heat flux at the die. SiC parts also run hotter, with junction temperatures reaching about 175° C against roughly 125° C for conventional silicon. Higher flux in a tighter space forces liquid loops and rewards sharing one cooling system across domains.

What does a multi-domain cooling system look like?

Merging the loops creates one system with several jobs. The real question is how to move heat between domains while keeping every component inside its safe band.

A representative architecture ties everything to three coupled fluid loops. Figure 2 shows a coolant loop, a refrigerant loop, and a cabin air loop linking the battery, dc-dc converter, motor, inverter, chiller, heat pump,and cabin.

Figure 2. A battery-electric thermal energy management layout built from three coupled fluid loops spanning battery, power electronics, motor, and cabin. (Image: arXiv )

The two coolant loops switch between series and parallel through directional valves. In cold conditions, the loops run in series, routing waste heat from the motor, inverter, and dc-dc converter toward heating. In milder conditions, they run in parallel, so one loop rejects powertrain heat through the radiator while the other cools the battery through the chiller.

Coupling the loops changes the control problem. The system manages continuous inputs, specifically compressor speed, two pump speeds, blower flow, and auxiliary heater power, alongside discrete valve modes. A simple thermostat cannot coordinate that. Using model predictive control (MPC) to optimize the coupled system cut thermal energy consumption by 20 to 28%, with a control-model temperature error below 1.8° C.

Does integration actually extend driving range?

Integration earns its complexity only if it returns a range. Range is the number that drivers and engineers actually weigh, and cold weather is where electric vehicles lose the most of it.

A comparative study modeled six integrated thermal management systems (ITMS) architectures across a wide temperature span. Figure 3 plots the simulated driving range for each architecture from -20° to 40° C at four cabin setpoints.

Figure 3. Simulated driving range for six thermal management architectures across ambient temperatures from -20° to 40° C. (Image: Purdue University)

The architectures span a conventional baseline through a heat pump, a heat pump with positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heating, and two waste-heat-recovery designs. The spread between them is widest at -20° and -10° C and narrows near the 25° C sweet spot. Integration recovers the most range exactly where cold-weather losses are worst.

The two recovery designs differ by source. Standard waste heat recovery (WHR) scavenges heat from the power electronics for battery or cabin heating. The low-temperature variant (LT WHR) instead pulls low-grade heat from the battery. An added heat exchanger in the battery loop is ducted with incoming fresh air, preconditioning that air and cutting the cabin ventilation load. That LT WHR design returned up to a 15% range increase at low temperatures against the baseline.

Summary

Multi-domain cooling addresses a problem that combustion vehicles have faced less. Several coupled heat sources, tight temperature bands, and the loss of free waste heat push the loops together. Once coupled, the system can move heat to where it is useful and reject it where it is not, but only when it is controlled as one system.

This comes with a tradeoff. Engineers exchange per-component simplicity for system-level control complexity, and the return is range and efficiency at the temperature extremes that matter most. WBG power densities and tighter packaging will deepen the coupling further, which makes coordinated control the central control problem as EV thermal systems scale.

References

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