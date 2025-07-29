Why is a gate driver essential for high-performance power switching?

Gate drivers are essential for wide-bandgap semiconductors like SiC MOSFETs and GaN HEMTs. These devices are better than regular Si devices in many ways. These advanced devices have faster switching speeds and operate at higher frequencies, necessitating optimized gate drive circuitry.

This FAQ will cover three aspects of an essential gate driver, namely, crosstalk minimization, elimination of the Miller effect, and prevention of shoot-through. We end with an example of a Smart Gate Driver from Texas Instruments.

Minimizing crosstalk in phase-leg configurations

The first challenge occurs in multi-switch configurations where switching events can interfere with each other. While an active switch in a phase-leg setup turns on or off, spurious pulses are sent through the gate-source voltage (Vgs) of an OFF-state switch. This is called crosstalk in gate driver circuits. In a synchronous buck converter, for example, crosstalk occurs on the Vgs of the lower switch when the upper switch is undergoing switching transitions.

A solution to the problem can be achieved by providing a low impedance path to bypass the displacement current of the gate-drain capacitor. Such an arrangement is shown in Figure 1, where two BJTs and one diode connect the gate terminal of the SiC MOSFET and the negative driver voltage.

The effectiveness of such an approach is evident in the simulation results, where the efficiency of the synchronous buck converter has improved. This scenario is also an example of how parasitics in the gate driver circuit can influence the power switching, especially when high-frequency switching is involved.

Elimination of Miller effect and reduction of switching losses

While crosstalk addresses inter-switch interference, individual switch performance faces its own limitations. The most significant of these is the Miller effect, which directly impacts switching speed and efficiency.

The Miller effect, characterized by a flat region in the Vgs during switching (the Miller plateau), occurs when the gate-drain capacitor is charged. This effect slows down switching transitions and contributes significantly to switching losses as it causes an overlap between the drain-to-source voltage and the drain-to-source current curves.

Fast turn-on and turn-off are important to minimize these losses. Gate drivers, especially resonant types, can significantly reduce gate losses by recovering wasted gate charge energy. Figure 2 shows a gate driver prototype to validate the use of a GaN-based resonant gate driver. The table below the prototype presents the quantitative data directly comparing the performance of a standard gate driver and a resonant gate driver.

The experiment revealed that recovering the gate charge wasted energy and reduced gate losses by 26%. The result pertains to varying high-voltage loads at a switching frequency of 2.5 MHz, highlighting the importance of the gate driver in high-frequency applications.

Gate driver to prevent shoot-through with the help of soft switching

Beyond optimizing individual switch transitions, gate drivers must also prevent catastrophic failure modes. The most critical of these is shoot-through, which can destroy entire power stages.

Shoot-through, or cross-conduction, occurs when both high-side and low-side MOSFETs in a half-bridge are simultaneously enabled. This phenomenon creates a low-impedance path between the power supply and ground that can lead to large, damaging currents. In high-frequency applications, insufficient dead-time control can worsen this issue.

Soft-switching can be particularly useful in this context. A recent research study has claimed that soft switching has led to a drastic reduction in the switching losses. Figure 3 sums up the entire research study, where the gate driver’s ability to achieve soft switching and mitigate problems like shoot-through and oscillations has enhanced overall system efficiency and reliability.

Smart gate drivers are here for advanced control and integrations

Smart gate drivers go beyond basic driving functions by integrating advanced control and protection features that are important for high-performance systems. An example of such a smart gate driver is shown in Figure 4, which highlights several key integrated functionalities:

Adjustable gate drive current sources: these allow for precise control of the MOSFET VDS slew rate by adjusting the current supplied to the gate. This is paramount for balancing efficiency (faster slew rates reduce switching losses) and EMI performance (slower slew rates reduce radiated emissions).

Robust MOSFET switching (e.g., Handshaking, TDRIVE state machine): the diagram includes “Handshaking” blocks and “Overcurrent Detector,” representing features that prevent cross-conduction (shoot-through) by ensuring one MOSFET is fully disabled before the other is enabled in a half-bridge. These features also detect MOSFET gate faults and prevent parasitic turn-on due to dV/dt, thereby increasing system reliability and protecting components.

Propagation delay optimization: these gate drivers can reduce propagation delay and its mismatch through dynamic current control schemes. This helps support wider PWM duty cycle ranges and improves dynamic performance for applications such as motor control.

Summary

Gate drivers address three key challenges in high-performance power switching with wide-bandgap semiconductors. Crosstalk creates spurious pulses on the gate-source voltage during switching transitions, which can be solved by using BJTs and diodes to create low-impedance bypass paths. The Miller effect causes flat voltage plateaus during switching when gate-drain capacitors charge, thereby increasing switching losses. Resonant gate drivers eliminate this effect by recovering wasted gate charge energy. Shoot-through occurs when both MOSFETs in half-bridge configurations are simultaneously enabled, creating destructive current paths. Soft switching can help reduce the shoot-through effects to a greater extent.

