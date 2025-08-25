Why modern vehicles are ditching 12 V for 48 V systems

v

The automotive sector stands at the threshold of a revolutionary change in electrical systems. For over seven decades, cars have relied on 12-volt DC architecture as their electrical foundation, but the increasing complexity of modern vehicles—packed with advanced electronics and growing electrification—demands a more powerful solution.

48-volt technology emerges as the answer to these evolving challenges. This innovative approach promises to deliver enhanced power capabilities for sophisticated vehicle systems while simultaneously cutting costs, reducing weight, and minimizing energy losses. The transition represents what could be the automotive industry’s most significant electrical system transformation since the mid-20th century.

In this “Designing the Future” episode, Engineering.com’s Jim Anderton explores this pivotal shift with Helio Wu, product manager from TE Connectivity’s automotive division. Together, they examine whether the automotive world is prepared to embrace this groundbreaking electrical architecture overhaul and discuss the implications for vehicle design and performance.

The conversation delves into why this technological leap is not just beneficial but essential for meeting the power demands of tomorrow’s vehicles, marking a historic transition from decades-old electrical standards to cutting-edge 48V systems.

This episode of Designing the Future is brought to you by TE Connectivity.