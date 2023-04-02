Wi-Fi 6e antennas extend range of access points

KP Performance Antennas has just introduced a new line of low-profile antennas covering the latest frequency bands of Wi-Fi 6e and unlicensed 6 GHz.

KP’s new Wi-Fi 6e, low-profile antennas feature 4×4, 6×6, and 8×8 MIMO options that help protect high-bandwidth applications from microwave and RF interference. These new in-building and mobile Wi-Fi 6e antennas have low-profile designs for discrete installations; SMA, NMO, and Type N connector options; and high gain of 3, 6, 9, and 11 dBi. Both omnidirectional and flat-panel models are available with a range of frequency and gain options.

KP Performance Antennas’ new Wi-Fi 6e, low-profile antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.