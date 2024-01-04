Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE module targets automotive applications

u-blox has announced JODY-W6 , a concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6E module with Bluetooth 5.3, including LE Audio, in a compact size (13.8 x 19.8 x 2.5 mm). The new module targets automotive use cases in infotainment and navigation, advanced telematics, as well as OEM telematics.

According to the TSR* (Techno Systems Research CO. LTD.) Wireless Connectivity Market Report, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies are experiencing significant and promising growth in the automotive industry. Wi-Fi 6 focuses on efficiency, with reduced data congestion, improved network capacity, and lower overall power consumption. Instead, Wi-Fi 6E focuses on a spectrum, enabling more concurrent users, reduced congestion, and enhanced security.

Not only does the u-blox JODY-W6 deliver the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E, but it also features dual-mode Bluetooth with LE Audio. JODY-W6 is globally certified and can withstand operating temperatures from -40 °C up to 105 °C.

The module is available with either two or three antennas. Upon request, it can also integrate an LTE filter. An EVK and an M.2 card will be available for the JODY-W6 series. Furthermore, its compatibility with previous JODY modules ensures seamless scalability.

The u-blox JODY-W6 comes equipped with an embedded NXP Semiconductors AW693 chipset.

Samples are currently available, with volume production scheduled for Q1-2025.