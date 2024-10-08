Wi-Fi antenna for 1×1 RJ45 connectors covers 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz, and 7.1 GHz bands

Taoglas unveils AntJack, a high-efficiency Wi-Fi antenna that is mounted on a standard RJ45 ethernet connector. The new FXM100 * Wi-Fi antenna can be mounted on Taoglas’ TMJG4926HENL or any standard 1×1 RJ45 connector to create a 2-in-1 solution, providing designers space-saving options and layout flexibility to improve wireless coverage across 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz, and 7.1 GHz bands. Taoglas unveils AntJack, a high-efficiency Wi-Fi antenna that is mounted on a standard RJ45 ethernet connector. The new* Wi-Fi antenna can be mounted on Taoglas’or any standard 1×1 RJ45 connector to create a 2-in-1 solution, providing designers space-saving options and layout flexibility to improve wireless coverage across 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz, and 7.1 GHz bands.

By mounting the antenna on the jack, the antenna is removed from the PCB freeing up valuable real estate and uses the jack as the antenna ground plane to deliver better wireless performance. The FXM100 omnidirectional dipole antenna supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6 / 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 and can be used in industrial robotics, and test and measurement systems.

AntJack is also ideal for complex MIMO designs where antenna location and positioning are critical, especially when space is a premium in 4×4 or 8×8 MIMO configurations. In addition to layout constraints, designers are often forced to work around proximity to metal which causes interference and signal distortion.

Antenna Features and Benefits include: Wideband coverage – excellent antenna efficiency across 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz, and 7.1 GHz bands; Small form factor – 26.6 x 15.6 x 13.1 mm antenna with customizable cable and connector; Easy “peel and stick” mounting – manufactured from flexible PCB material with adhesive conductive foam.

magnetic connectors and high-end ethernet cables for optimized bill of materials (BOM) costs. Additionally, the antenna can be adapted for any size of RJ45 connector (1×2, 2×2, MxN). Contact Taoglas to inquire about further customization. The FXM100 is now available for purchase from Taoglas and its distributors. Though sold as a standalone Wi-Fi antenna, the FXM100 can be purchased alongside Taoglasand high-endfor optimized bill of materials (BOM) costs. Additionally, the antenna can be adapted for any size of RJ45 connector (1×2, 2×2, MxN).to inquire about further customization.

From Oct. 8-10, the new AntJack antenna—along with featured products in the Taoglas product portfolio—will be on display at Taoglas booth 2327 at Embedded World North America in Austin.