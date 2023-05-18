Wi-Fi, Bluetooth module cuts power consumption in video IoT devices

InnoPhase IoT, Inc. unveiled its Talaria TWO Ultra-low power (ULP) Wi-Fi optimized market-ready solutions for cloud-connected IP video IoT devices. Applications include battery-operated video cameras, smart video doorbells, wearables, smart appliances, home security cameras, and in-vehicle dashboard monitoring devices.

Talaria TWO features for video use-cases include: Integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for easy provisioning; Ultra-Low-Power (ULP) Wi-Fi at BLE power levels; Complete networking TCP-IP stack on integrated controller enables low latency, always ON cloud connectivity and eliminates image loss issues; Robust throughput under noisy conditions; supports up to 2K camera resolution;

Untethered wireless cloud connectivity and long battery life are two major design barriers for video IoT. Only approximately 10% of video cameras, for example, are currently battery-operated primarily due to battery life limitations of 3-6 months. Moving to a wireless format, however, has so far been problematic, as ubiquitous Wi-Fi is inherently power-hungry, rapidly draining video camera batteries. The location of the IoT device often makes access difficult and changing batteries cumbersome and time-consuming. The InnoPhase IoT solution features 40% lower power consumption and 1+ year battery life performance, coupled with the availability of a variety of market-ready solutions from OEMs and ODMs.

A reference kit includes hardware and software integration with an image signal processor (ISP), cloud connectivity software, and access to original design manufacturers.

InnoPhase IoT will demonstrate its market-ready capabilities at the IoT Tech Expo in Santa Clara, California, May 17-18, booth 260, and at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, California, May 23-24, booth 904.