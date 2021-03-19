Electrical Engineering News and Products

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules offer pad or chip antennas

Batteries can never last long enough. That’s a good thing because it pushes engineers to find new ways to reduce energy consumption in battery powered wireless devices. That’s there the INP1012 and INP1013 Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)/Bluetooth (BLE 5.0) Talaria TWO modules from Innophase can help.

The modules draw 31 mA (Rx Mode @ 1 Mb/sec 802.11b), 178 mA (Tx Mode @ 1 Mb/sec 802.11b +17.5dBm) while operating. A power save mode drops current draw to 57 µA while a deep sleep cuts current draw to 11 µA to 19 µA, depending on how much of the module’s 512 kB SRAM remains powered.

Innophase Wi-Fi Bluetooth modulesIn addition to adding wireless connectivity, the modules include an Arm Cortex-M3, 80 MHz microcontroller for those times when you must process data on module and can’t wait for the cloud to perform the computations. The modules also provide a 10-bit successive approximation register (SAR) A/D converter with an internal fixed 1.0 V reference voltage.

Functionally, the modules differ only in their antenna support. The INP1012 has solder pads for an external antenna while the INP1013 includes a ceramic chip antenna. Both modules have 30 functional pads with the INP1012 adding two pads for the external antenna.

Both modules feature 12 programmable I/O pins that add GPIO, PWM, PDM, SPI, UART, JTAG, I2C, and I2S functions.

Applications include smart door locks, remote security cameras, connected sensors, or other space-constrained products.

