Wi-Fi HaLow router connects IoT devices to networks

Morse Micro announced the launch of the HaLowLink 1, its first reference-designed Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point, expanding the company’s suite of IoT evaluation tools.

Designed to unlock the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow, the HaLowLink 1 serves as a best-in-class reference design and evaluation platform that promises to demonstrate Wi-Fi HaLow’s extended range, high throughput and low-power connectivity in a versatile all-in-one device. Developed in collaboration with GL.iNet, the HaLowLink 1 combines robust hardware with an intuitive user interface, simplifying the setup of a Wi-Fi HaLow network. This powerful tool provides global manufacturers, telecommunication partners, system integrators, and developers with a plug and play evaluation experience and reference design that will accelerate the commercial realization of Wi-Fi HaLow Access Points into the market.

At the core of the HaLowLink 1 is the AzureWave AW-HM593 module, with Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow MM6108 silicon, which offers the extended range and low-power consumption necessary for a broad range of IoT applications. With support for a range of bandwidths, including 1/2/4/8 MHz, the HaLowLink 1 ensures robust connectivity even in expansive environments. This is further bolstered by the integration of the Mediatek MT7621A dual-core CPU and the MT7603E 2×2 802.11n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 solution, allowing seamless communication between Wi-Fi HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi devices.

The HaLowLink 1 offers a wide variety of use cases, showcasing its versatility in supporting both HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi networks. These include: Creating Wi-Fi HaLow networks: Use HaLowLink 1 as an access point to create Wi-Fi HaLow networks for HaLow enabled devices as well as providing connectivity for existing 2.4 GHz and Ethernet devices; Connecting devices to Wi-Fi HaLow networks: Use HaLowLink 1 to connect legacy devices on to Wi-Fi HaLow networks extending their usable range. Connect devices to HaLowLink 1 via Ethernet, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, or USB which can then send data over Wi-Fi HaLow; Extending the range of existing networks: Need a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network in a difficult-to-reach location? Connect a HaLowLink 1 to the central network and then another HaLowLink as an extender at the desired location and it will provide 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity to devices and link them over Wi-Fi HaLow back to the central network; Virtual Wire: Replace Ethernet cables with 2 x HaLowLink 1 devices for long-range wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi HaLow. Easy setup is possible with a simple button press to pair devices together.

With this feature-rich design, HaLowLink 1 is a powerhouse solution that redefines what’s possible for IoT devices, supporting everything from smart home applications to industrial IoT and beyond.

The HaLowLink 1 is now available for sampling directly from Morse Micro to select tier-1 OEMs and ISPs. The unit will be made available to the broader Wi-Fi HaLow developer community from Q1 2025 onwards through Mouser for $99, enabling innovation across various IoT applications.