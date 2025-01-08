Wi-Fi HaLow SoCvcombines signal processing, transmit and receive amplifiers

Morse Micro has announced the launch of its second-generation MM8108 System-on-Chip (SoC). Building on the first-generation MM6108 SoC, the MM8108 offers additional performance in all key areas of range, throughput, and power efficiency while reducing the cost, effort, and time to bring the next generation of Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled products to market.

The SoC for sub-GHz wireless connectivity achieves data rates of 43.33 Mbps using 256-QAM modulation at 8 MHz bandwidth. The integrated circuit features a 26dBm power amplifier drawing 325mA from a 3.3V source and includes a low-noise amplifier that eliminates the need for external SAW filters.

The 5x5mm BGA package integrates USB, SDIO, and SPI host interfaces. Power optimization enables extended sleep periods for battery-operated applications. The design supports WPA3 with SAE and GCMP encryption protocols.

A reference design incorporating this IC demonstrates USB connectivity integration. The design includes an SMA antenna connection, IEEE 802.11ah protocol compliance, USB interface implementation, and an integration framework for existing networks.

An evaluation kit packages the IC with a development board, power supply, and antenna for system integration testing. The IC, reference design, and evaluation kit are currently available for sampling and technical evaluation.