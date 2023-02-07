Wi-Fi module reduces battery usage 2-8x for IoT device applications

InnoPhase IoT, Eoxys, and Nuvoton announce a market-ready solution targeting intelligent and secure IoT devices for smart home, industrial, and medical automation applications. Eoxys’ Xeno +™ Nano ML module integrates InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO ultra-low power Wi-Fi and BLE5.0 solution with Nuvoton’s NuMicro® M2354 secure IoT MCU. It accelerates customers’ deployment of IoT sensor products by leveraging intelligent computing with the security and wireless connectivity of the Xeno+ Nano ML module, freeing the customer to focus only on adding sensors and their secret sauce.

InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO multi-protocol Wi-Fi and BLE5-Long Range module integrates an innovative digital, programmable RF and dual-stack architecture, which addresses the variable throughput and low-power needs of IoT applications. This reduces battery usage by 2-8x compared to current Wi-Fi products and enables 10+ years of connected sensor battery life. The Talaria TWO’s ultra-low power wireless module allows customers to add AI and ML processing on IoT sensor devices while meeting stringent battery life requirements. The ubiquity and high data transfer rates of Wi-Fi eliminate the need for an additional gateway device, providing less complexity and lower solution cost.