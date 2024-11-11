Wide bandgap power devices from industrial motors to 8.5 kW data center systems

Navitas Seminconductor is demonstrating new gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor technologies at electronica 2024, focusing on applications in AI data centers, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial systems.

A new 8.5 kW power supply for AI and hyperscale data centers combines GaN power ICs with third-generation SiC MOSFETs. The SiC components, developed through two decades of research, use a trench-assisted planar technology that reduces case temperatures by up to 25°C compared to current devices. Testing indicates this temperature reduction can extend component lifespan by a factor of three.

The semiconductor advances include motor drive ICs for appliance and industrial applications, along with 650V bi-directional GaN technology for power conversion. New SiC modules target power grid infrastructure, renewable energy systems, EV charging stations, and uninterruptible power supplies.

Analysis from Yole Group indicates GaN and SiC technologies may represent 30% of the power semiconductor market by 2027, driven by demand for higher efficiency in data centers and electric vehicles. The technology’s reduced carbon footprint could contribute to CO2 emissions reduction targets through improved power conversion efficiency.

Technical discussions at the conference will examine how wide bandgap semiconductors can address thermal management challenges in high-power applications.

The technologies will be displayed at Hall C3, booth #129 at Trade Fair Center Messe München from November 12th-15th, 2024.