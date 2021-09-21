Wide-input DC-DC converters output 3.3 to 48 VDC up to 60 W

Acopian launched their encapsulated wide input DC to DC Converter line of power supplies rated up to 60W. Wide-range DC inputs are set at 9-18 VDC, with output voltages ranging from 3.3 VDC to 48 VDC and up to 8A. Threaded mounting holes permit them to be mounted to a chassis, cabinet wall, or bracket, they can be DIN-RAIL mounted or they may be used on a test bench or tabletop. Touch safe terminal blocks provide easy connection without the need for sockets or soldering. Input/Output isolation prevents ground loops, and permits the use of inputs of either polarity; outputs of single output models may be used in either polarity and floated up to 500 volts above the input.

Standard features include OVP internal protection, Input/Output isolation, short circuit protection, and the ability to operate in series. Optional output indicator (DC ON LED) and voltage adjust potentiometer are also available. Thermal protection and rugged encapsulated construction assure years of reliable service.

These DC to DC converters are suitable for use in a broad range of applications including automotive, ATE, OEM, military, and industrial/manufacturing applications.

While firm pricing is determined according to customers’ specifications, prices for Acopian’s wide-input dc to dc converters start at $260.00 per unit. All Acopian products are designed and built in the USA.