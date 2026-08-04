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Wide-terminal shunts support 2 W current sensing

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Bourns announced the Bourns® CFG-A Series wide-terminal metal foil current sense resistors, available in 0508 and 0612 footprints with resistance values from 1–30 mΩ, power ratings up to 2 W at 70 °C and AEC-Q200 compliance. The resistors use a metal foil sensing element and wide-terminal construction to support current measurement in automotive battery management, 48 V mild-hybrid and EV power electronics, motor drives, DC-DC converters and switching power supplies. Low TCR options down to ±50 ppm/°C and an operating range of −55 °C to +155 °C help designers manage thermal performance and measurement stability in space-constrained power designs.

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