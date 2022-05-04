Wide terminal thick-film chip resistors handle up to 3 W

Applications for surface mount chip resistors with high power requirements typically mean higher circuit temperatures due to thermal resistance limitations. One of the most common and economical options for reducing the effects of high power is wide terminations. By reversing the geometry of the chip resistor and applying the terminations to the long sides of the part, the hot spot temperature of given chip size is reduced by 30% to 40%. This enables the RMCW to be used in a wide range of applications where the power to size ratio is important.

Stackpole recently released a high-power version, the RMCW-HP that offers higher power ratings for each chip size ranging from 0612 sizes rated at 1.5W to 1225 sizes rated 3W.

Pricing for the RMCW varies with size and tolerance and ranges from $0.0.016 to $0.115 in minimum quantities.