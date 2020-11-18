Wide-voltage, high-frequency PoL converters target USB-PD apps

Silanna Semiconductor announced the launch of their newest family of wide voltage, high-frequency point of load converters targeting USB-PD applications. Silanna Semiconductor focuses on ultimate power management challenges with best in class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings.

SZPL3102A/3103A family of two DC-DC converters (Buck Regulators) operate up to 2MHz. Delivering industry-leading wide input and output range converters that support up to 24VDC input in a tiny 3mm X 3mm QFN.

The SZPL3102A and SZPL3103A have unique features that optimize their performance in USB port power supply applications. Extremely low operating power dissipation enables very low no-load power that is an important specification for regulatory certification. Furthermore, the SZPL3102A contains a momentary internal feedback path that allows for clean and well-controlled start-up operation until external USB-PD controllers can bias themselves and take over control of the output voltage.

Silanna incorporated internal and external resistor divider flexibility for custom design support. The SZPL3102 Includes a momentary internal FB resistor divider that allows time for some PD controllers to power up and take smooth control. The SZPL3103 allows for an external FB resistor divider for stand-alone operation and co-operation with other USB port controllers using an external divider network.

Key Features: Optimal for USB PD and Fast Charging; 18W, 27W, 45W up to 65W PD-ports; Up to 2 MHz Switching Frequency for Compact Designs; 3.3V to 21V Output at 3.25A (covers USB-PD 3.0 and PPS applications); 8V to 27V Input; Dual Input LDOs (VIN and VOUT) for Product Bias Optimizes Overall Efficiency; Space-saving 3mm x 3mm QFN package

Key Applications: USB-PD and Fast Charging Power Adapters; High Power Density DC/DC Power Supplies; High-Efficiency Power Adapters; Battery Chargers for Mobile Devices

SZPL3102A/3103A family are being sampled to key accounts and will be fully released later this year.