Wideband coupler covers 300 MHz to 8 GHz

Werbel Microwave has introduced the WMC-0.3-8-30dB-S wideband directional coupler, which operates from 300 MHz to 8 GHz with 30 dB nominal coupling, 23 dB typical directivity and 0.5 dB typical insertion loss. The device supports up to 20 W input power, provides ±0.6 dB typical coupling flatness and 25 dB typical return loss and uses SMA female connectors. The coupler is designed for RF test and measurement, signal monitoring, power measurement, communications testing and defense RF systems across UHF, L, S and C bands. Werbel Microwave provides S-parameter data, a datasheet, 2D CAD drawings and 3D model files for integration and evaluation.