Cincoze announces the launch of three new 16:9 widescreen sunlight-readable display modules in 15”, 21”, and 24” to extend the CRYSTAL product line of industrial PCs and monitors. The 16:9 widescreen sunlight-readable display modules boast vivid colors, high brightness, responsive touch, and industrial-grade rugged design. The CS-W115FHC modules are ideal for IoT and smart cities, and they are the first choice for HMI applications such as vehicle charging piles, outdoor kiosks, and self-service platforms.

The Cincoze sunlight-readable display module lineup currently includes 8” to 19” 4:3 modules, and the newly added 15”, 21”, and 24” 16:9 modules provide a more comprehensive range of size options. The new modules inherit the design concepts of the CRYSTAL series, including the patented convertible display system (CDS) modular system. CDS enables the addition of a P2000/P1000 series embedded system module to create a sunlight-readable panel PC or the addition of the M1000 series display module to create a sunlight-readable industrial monitor. Multiple and flexible solutions to facilitate future upgrades and maintenance.

Cincoze’s 16:9 widescreen sunlight-readable display module uses a high-brightness display panel with vertical and horizontal viewing angles of 178° and 1000+ nits high brightness for crystal clear images even under outdoor sunlight. The screen’s 16.7 million colors and 1920×1080 Full HD display provide an immersive clear image. The panel is scratch-resistant with a 7H hardness rating, has a high-transmittance projective capacitive touch, support for multitouch (standard setting: five points), and a fast response time. The front frame is IP65 waterproof and dustproof and made from solid die-cast aluminum. The whole display module can operate smoothly at -20 to 70℃ without any worry of damage from prolonged exposure to severe outdoor weather or harsh industrial environments.

The new Cincoze 16:9 widescreen sunlight-readable display modules have multiple combinations, industrial-grade design, and 50,000 hours backlight life. The modules have the hardware durability and future upgradeability for various industrial environments, such as IoT, smart cities, and other fields. The 15” is available now, 21” and 24” coming soon.