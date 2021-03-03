WiFi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2 SoCs available as 1×1 and 2×2 devices

Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its wireless portfolio of high-performance, reliable and secure offerings. The newly developed AIROC brand now includes the industry’s first 1×1 Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo SoC for the IoT, enterprise, and industrial applications, and its first 2×2 Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo SoC for multimedia, consumer, and automotive applications. The Wi-Fi 6/6E combo solutions operate in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new, greenfield 6 GHz spectrum to deliver robust performance and minimal latency. This makes them ideal for high-quality video and audio streaming applications like gaming consoles, AR/VR, smart speakers, media-streaming devices, and automotive Infotainment. Applications that require an instant response – like security systems and industrial automation – will also benefit from Infineon’s new products.

Infineon’s AIROC Wi-Fi 6/6E-certified solutions go above and beyond the standard requirements to elevate user experience with advanced wireless technology and architectural innovations that result in Double the wireless coverage range compared to Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 4; 40 percent more coverage than typical Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions; Improved connection robustness with enhanced interference mitigation; Lower latency and better Wi-Fi/BT Coexistence that improves multimedia streaming and gaming responsiveness in overlapping network environments; Over 20 percent power savings, enabling longer battery life; Multi-layer security protections with a secured boot, firmware authentication and encryption, and lifecycle management, enabling a higher level of security for IoT applications;

Infineon’s AIROC Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions are also equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, enabling high-quality audio with LC3, and enabling new BLE audio use cases such as audio sharing and audio broadcast. The unique low-power Wake-on-Bluetooth LE mode allows the host CPU to conserve power while the Bluetooth core autonomously “listens” for incoming connection requests. Advanced wireless technology innovations have been added to improve BT/BLE range, robustness, latency, and power savings above and beyond standard BT5.2. Infineon’s unique Smart Coex maximizes Wi-Fi throughput when used concurrently with Bluetooth, and optimizes for demanding multi-media use cases.

The AIROC Wi-Fi 6 / 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo is currently sampling to select customers. It will be on display at Infineon’s virtual Embedded Solutions Conference 2021.