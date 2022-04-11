Wifi 6/6E combined with embedded processing, analog, power, timing and connectivity ICs

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced ten new Winning Combinations that combine Wi-Fi 6 and 6E chipsets from recently acquired Celeno Communications with a broad range of solutions from Renesas, including embedded processing, analog, power, timing, and connectivity. The new Winning Combos include solutions for IoT, industrial, infrastructure and other applications.

These engineering-vetted designs allow customers to take advantage of an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating product development cycles and lowering overall risk in bringing designs to market. Renesas now offers more than 300 Winning Combinations for a wide range of customers and markets.”

The new Winning Combinations include the following:

Industrial Gateway with Wi-Fi 6

Realizing the fastest data transmission for on-field programmable logic controller (PLC) applications, this winning combination leverages a leading-edge MPU and a high-performance Wi-Fi 6 chip to drive up to 4.8 Gbps PHY/data link speed.

Realizing the fastest data transmission for on-field programmable logic controller (PLC) applications, this winning combination leverages a leading-edge MPU and a high-performance Wi-Fi 6 chip to drive up to 4.8 Gbps PHY/data link speed. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Solution

This winning combination provides a high-end flexible Wi-Fi 5 IEEE 802.11ac solution for industrial applications requiring high data throughput and high data accuracy. Here, the combination of an RZ/V2M microprocessor main board with plugged in Wi-Fi 5 provides high throughput up to 4800 Mbps along with a fast PCIe interface.

This winning combination provides a high-end flexible Wi-Fi 5 IEEE 802.11ac solution for industrial applications requiring high data throughput and high data accuracy. Here, the combination of an RZ/V2M microprocessor main board with plugged in Wi-Fi 5 provides high throughput up to 4800 Mbps along with a fast PCIe interface. Wireless Digital Signage

This Wi-Fi connected digital signage solution combines Celeno Wi-Fi with Renesas power devices and the RZ/G2H MPU to connect different displays. The solution supports displays from HDMI or LVDS connected flat panel displays to LED-based matrix displays.

All of the 10 new Renesas-plus-Celeno Winning Combinations, in addition to 300+ existing Winning Combinations, include block diagrams, product information, and the ability to sample and buy.