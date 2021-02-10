WiFi 6 module connects with more than 160 IoT devices in 100msec

Tuya Smart released the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 module for IoT end devices—Tuya’s AXBU module. Unlike those based on router chips, AXBU is the first Wi-Fi 6 IoT module that can be commercialized. It marks a qualitative leap in the connectivity of IoT devices.

Compared with the Wi-Fi 4 module in the number of IoT devices connected, one single router with the AXBU module enables a stable connection of more than 160 IoT devices with an average response time lower than 100ms. The eightfold outperformance is underpinned by the improved Wi-Fi 6 capacity and throughput.

The AXBU module employs orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) to improve the total throughput in dense environments by three to four times. Meanwhile，it applies BSS coloring technology to identify overlapping basic service sets (OBSS), reduce co-channel interference, and increase device capacity by four times in dense environments.

In terms of transmission rate, Wi-Fi 6 can reach up to 9.6 Gbps, three times that of Wi-Fi 5. With a frequency range of 2.4/5 GHz, it covers both low and high-speed devices.

The above advantages enable the AXBU module to reach a data rate of 229.4 Mbps in smart applications with high-density and large-quantity IoT devices, which is 52% higher than that of the Wi-Fi 4 module.

In addition, Tuya’s AXBU features superior communication and anti-interference performance. Compared with Wi-Fi 4 modules, its indoor OFDM communication range doubles, and resistance of multipath delay spread improves by four times. Its largest communication distance exceeds 300 meters.

By improving transmission speed and distance, the AXBU provides a powerful guarantee for the communication of more advanced and complicated IoT devices. The lower-delay and anti-jamming advantages will precisely empower smart and dense application scenarios.

Another core advantage of Wi-Fi 6 is its ultra-low power consumption. In the multi-user scenario, the AXBU module consumes only one-third of that of the Wi-Fi 4 module. This is mainly attributed to TWT technology, which significantly reduces the real power consumption by shortening wake-up time.