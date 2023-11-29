Wire-to-board connector now available in SMT version

Continue to Site

Hirose has expanded its low-profile DF51K wire-to-board connector series to include a surface mount technology (SMT) version. Compatible with automated assembly processes, including pick-and-place machines, the DF51K SMT Series simplifies the assembly process and saves significant manufacturing time and cost.
The compact SMT connector features a center lock design to offer high-density mounting on the PCB. The center lock design also prevents damage during cable assembly and ensures secure mating. The user-friendly positive lock provides a clear tactile click and secures a reliable connection. It also enables users to recognize reverse mating and prevents mechanical interference.
Supporting up to 3A, the 2.0 mm pitch DF51K Series is designed for a broad range of products, including industrial machinery, medical equipment, office equipment, robotics, smart meters, and more.
Part of the SignalBee connector family, the DF51K Series is available in a wide range of options, including straight/right-angle, SMT/THT, single/double row, and gold/tin plating versions.
The DF51K Series wire-to-board power connector has a rated voltage of 650V AC/DC and an operating temperature of -55 degrees C to +105 degrees C.

