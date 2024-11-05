Wireless bridge converts Class A/B devices for industrial IoT

SICK has partnered with CoreTigo to implement wireless communication technology for harsh industrial environments. The collaboration enables real-time data streaming for analytics, predictive maintenance, and operational monitoring. SICK has partnered with CoreTigo to implement wireless communication technology for harsh industrial environments. The collaboration enables real-time data streaming for analytics, predictive maintenance, and operational monitoring.

SICK’s new IO-Link Wireless product range introduces three key components. The IO-Link Wireless Master provides 2-track industrial control capabilities. The Wireless Bridge enables conversion of IO-Link Class A, Class B, and Digital devices to wireless operation. The Multiport Hub expands connectivity to handle four IO-Link Class A or B devices, with the capacity for up to six mixed devices in various configurations.

The IO-Link market projects 35.75% CAGR growth, driven by industrial IoT and smart factory adoption. IO-Link Wireless technology extends the bi-directional communication standard to areas where traditional wiring proves impractical. The system maintains performance standards while reducing installation complexity.

Through this partnership, SICK integrates CoreTigo’s wireless connectivity technology to maintain existing performance metrics while enabling new capabilities. The collaboration advances industrial wireless solutions for manufacturing processes requiring flexible automation.

The implementation reduces installation requirements while supporting network coexistence in industrial settings. This wireless approach enables retrofitting existing equipment and scaling operations without extensive infrastructure changes, particularly beneficial in environments requiring frequent reconfigurations or mobile equipment deployment.