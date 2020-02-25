Wireless-charging IC maximizes power transfer and charging efficiency

ST’s STWLC68 product family are their newest wireless-charging products that operate as both a high-power receiver and a transmitter enabling rapid power transfer and power sharing with FOD (Foreign Object Detection) and other important ST-proprietary safety IPs.

ST’s proprietary high-voltage technology, paired with excellent mixed-signal design and highest quality assurance, enables our customers to deliver cutting-edge wireless-charging products.

The STWLC68 family of highly integrated devices needs a very low external BoM (Bill of Materials), ideal for integration in a wide range of applications from small wearables and appliances to larger ones like smartphones and tablets. Being WPC Qi 1.2.4 compliant, the STWLC68 is fully compatible with all Qi-certified devices in the market.

With its fully integrated low-impedance, high-voltage synchronous rectifier and low drop-out linear regulator, the STWLC68 achieves high efficiency and low power dissipation, critical for applications that are highly sensitive to unnecessary heat buildup.

An I2C interface allows firmware and platform parameters to be customized in the device and the configuration can be programmed into the embedded OTP. Additional firmware patching improves the IC’s application flexibility.

To serve a wider range of applications, the STWLC68 family comprises solutions suitable for the range from over 20W to 5W and below, such as the STWLC68JRH, customized to address lower-power designs.

Two evaluation-board types, STEVAL-ISB68RX and STEVAL-ISB68WA, are available to simplify prototyping with the STWLC68JRH for both standard 5W applications or PCBA-sensitive 2.5W low-power applications, respectively. The evaluation kits are easy to use, with header connectors for easy access to the GPIOs and other important signals. A USB dongle is included for configuring the device registers.

The STWLC68JRH is in production and available in a 3.29mm x 3.7mm x 0.6mm WLCPS 72-bumps 0.4mm pitch package, priced from $2.0 for orders of 10,000 pieces.