Wireless IP adds digital key capability to automotive ICs

CEVA, Inc. announced that its RivieraWaves ultra-wideband (UWB) IP has been extended with the RW-UWB-CCC MAC software package to support the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key 3.0 specification. Already licensed to one of the largest players in the automotive semiconductor industry for their digital key product line, CEVA’s Digital Key 3.0 compliant UWB IP allows chip vendors and OEMs to quickly create and customize the next generation of highly-secure digital keys for automotive keyless entry systems.

The CCC Digital Key is a standardized technology that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share digital keys for vehicles in a highly-secure, location-aware, and always-private way that works everywhere. The most recent CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 is built around UWB in combination with Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, two technology standards in which CEVA leads the industry in IP licensing. ABI Research anticipates that around 25% of cars shipping in 2025 will come equipped with UWB access technology, with UWB expected to become the major mobile car access technology in the future.

CEVA’s new RW-UWB-CCC MAC software extends CEVA’s RivieraWaves UWB IP to comply with the CCC Digital Key 3.0 specification. The combined IP solution, with its coherent demodulation architecture and advanced ranging algorithms, delivers best-in-class ranging accuracy in complex, non-line-of-sight (NLOS) real-life scenarios. In addition to the standard-compliant packet formats, the CEVA solution also supports customizable packet formats to enable exceptionally low-power proprietary modes to further extend the battery life of key fobs. Security remains at the forefront, with flexible protection against attacks that seek to corrupt the distance measurement verification (such as Cicada variants, early detect\late commit attacks, and others) and future potential attacks. CEVA’s RivieraWaves UWB, along with the CCC MAC software, has been designed to meet the stringent demands of the automotive market, including MISRA (the Motor Industry Software Reliability Association) and AUTOSAR guidelines.

CEVA’s RivieraWaves UWB IP along with the RW-UWB-CCC MAC software is available for licensing now.