Wireless modules support two or three radios

The MAYA-W2 series from u-blox provide wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE, and 802.15.4 radios.

IoT devices for home and business use often need more than one way to connect wirelessly. They may need to connect to the internet through a Wi-Fi connection while at the same time connecting locally over Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4. The MAYA-W2 series of wireless modules from u-blox consists of four versions, all of which support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax plus d/e/h/i/k/r/u/v/w/az) and Bluetooth 5.2 with one version also supporting IEEE 802.15.4 (ZigBee and Thread protocols).

The modules are based on the NXP IW611 (three models with two radios) or IW612 (one model with three radios). Versions use pins and U.FL connectors for connecting to antennas, and there’s a version with an embedded PCB antenna. Wi-Fi radios support dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies. Wi-Fi 6 operation supports single input/single output (SISO) operation with up 60 600 Mb/sec data rates. The Wi-Fi radios support 20 MHz, 40 MHz, and 80 MHz channel bandwidths.

The modules use different host interfaces depending on the radio. That is, SDIO 3.0 for Wi-Fi, 4-wire UART for Bluetooth with PCM and I2S for Bluetooth audio, and SPI for 802.15.4. All modules include GPIO as well. The modules are packaged in 10.4 mm × 14.3 mm @times; 1.9 mm LGA packages with 86 solder pins.

You can design the MAYA-W2 modules into access points, stations, or in point-to-point connections. Wi-Fi output power is 18 dBm.