Wireless platform tests 5G RedCap IoT communications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced its new E7515R solution based on its 5G Network Emulation Solutions platform, a streamlined network emulator specifically designed for protocol, radio frequency (RF), and functional testing of all cellular internet of things (CIoT) technologies, including RedCap. The E7515R expands Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions portfolio, the industry’s most robust, which is used in mobile device validation across the workflow, from early design to acceptance and deployment.

The 5G RedCap specification introduces support for wireless devices with reduced 5G capabilities. These devices are less complex, and consume less power, allowing them to address new CIoT use cases such as industrial sensors and wearables such as smartwatches. Like other cellular devices, RedCap devices require time-consuming and expensive certification from accredited labs before they can be released to the market. By performing lab validation ahead of time to identify and correct design issues, device and module manufacturers can shorten the certification process for RedCap and other CIoT devices.

The Keysight E7515R addresses this need as a network emulation test platform designed specifically for 5G RedCap and supporting all CIoT technologies. The solution features streamlined capabilities for RedCap without the additional features needed to test a full-spec 5G device.

The E7515R solution delivers the following benefits: Specifically built for RedCap and CIoT: The E7515R supports 5G Release 17 RedCap along with legacy CIoT technologies, including Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), LTE Category M, and LTE Cat-1bis; Integrated Platform: The E7515R is a complete solution offering RF, protocol, functional, and performance testing in a compact footprint; Built on Keysight’s Proven Technology: The E7515R is built on the same architecture as the market-leading 5G Network Emulation Solutions platform. The E7515R uses the same proven software solutions employed by the 5G Network Emulation Solutions platform, providing workflow consistency and reduced learning curves; End-to-End Solution: The E7515R supports the entire RedCap and CIoT device development workflow, from early design and development through acceptance and certification testing, and deployment;

The release of the E7515R solution builds on Keysight’s ongoing achievements supporting RedCap device development, including establishing a data call using the 5G RedCap specification. Through this demonstration, Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions validated RedCap connectivity on a 5G chipset.

The E7515R is shipping now and Keysight will demonstrate the solution’s 5G RedCap network emulation capabilities at Mobile World Congress 2023, Hall 5 Stand 5E12.