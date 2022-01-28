Wireless power coil carries integrated NFC antenna

With WE-WPCC WPT/NFC, a particularly innovative solution from Würth Elektronik stands out from the extensive portfolio of coils for wireless power transmission: Wireless Power Coil with integrated NFC antenna. This range has now been expanded to five models, with receiver coils for transmission powers of up to 30, 40, and 50 watts, and transmitters for 100 and 120 watts. The transmitters can be used according to the Qi (5 W and 15 W) and Air Fuel Alliance standards for charging consumer electronics such as smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, digital cameras, or tablets, while also transmitting data for identification or payment applications. Würth Elektronik at the same time enables the use of proprietary industrial solutions with higher performance.

Wireless power transmission is particularly interesting when mobile devices are to be encapsulated – for example in medical technology. For this reason, the wireless power coils are designed so that they can also be used outside both above-mentioned standards for consumer electronics. While Würth Elektronik had already introduced a method for transmitting small amounts of data with the inductive field modulation technique, this solution now offers the possibility of transferring data rates of up to 848 kbit/s by combining it with an NFC antenna.

The coils are very efficient at transmitting energy thanks to litz wire and high-quality ferrite material. The high permeability of the shielding concentrates the magnetic field and protects sensitive electronics or batteries from interference signals.

The new wireless power coils with NFC antenna are now available from stock with no minimum order quantity. Free samples can be requested. Numerous instructions and tutorials are available on the product family websites.