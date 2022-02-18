Wireless switchgear for two-component injection moulding

Wireless, not cabled: according to this principle, wireless switches, and sensors from steute guarantee safe, reliable, and cable-free signal transmission in a wide range of applications. One interesting area for this solution is plastic injection molding, especially multi-component processes which often involve machines with rotary plates. These plates enable the main part of the construction element to be molded first and then – after rotating the plate by 90 or 180° – injection of the second part. This prevents distortion and accelerates the production process.

One challenge here is monitoring the slide positions and thus ultimately the correct closing of the injection molding tool. If the slides are not in the correct position and the tool closes, this can lead to repairs that cost not only money but – almost more importantly – time.

To prevent this from happening, while at the same time eliminating the effort of installing cables, which are then also susceptible to wear and tear, users, can opt for a wireless position switch or wireless inductive sensor from steute. The wireless switch or sensor registers the end position of the slide and transmits a corresponding signal to a wireless receiver unit inside the control cabinet. The next injection molding process is not started until the receiver unit transmits the signal “slide closed” to the machine control system.