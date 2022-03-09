Wireless system supports Wi-Fi 6, 6E OTA tests

With Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) products from phones to routers to chipsets appearing on the market, engineers need to test them over the air (OTA). ETS-Lindgren, well known for its wireless and EMC test chambers and antennas, now supports both versions of Wi-Fi 6 through its test chambers, antennas, and upgraded EMQuest Antenna Measurement Software.

EMQuest works with communications testers CMW500 from Rohde & Schwarz and the MT8862A from Anritsu. It provides measurements that include total radiated power (TRP) and total isotropic sensitivity (TIS) in the 6E band. To make those measurements, you need new instrument drivers for either network emulator. Test systems will also support earlier versions of Wi-Fi. Test systems also support wireless technologies such as:

GSM, GPRS EGPRS (EDGE)

WCDMA, HSDPA HSUPA, HSPA+

LTE

CDMA, 1xEV-DO

TDMA

TD-SCDMA

AMPS

WiMAX

Bluetooth

EMQuest also lets you perform site validation and calibration prior to running tests.