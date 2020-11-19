WL-CSP 25-W RF switch replaces mechanical relays

Menlo Microsystems, Inc. announced the production release of the MM5130, the first high-performance RF switch manufactured with their proprietary Ideal Switch technology.

The MM5130 is designed to handle 25W with ultra-low losses, in a miniaturized wafer-level chip-scale-package (WL-CSP). Historically, this level of performance has been reserved for large RF mechanical relays, which have major drawbacks. With its Ideal Switch technology, Menlo Micro has eliminated the compromises that engineers have had to make when selecting between RF mechanical relays and solid-state switches. The MM5130 offers the power handling and RF performance of an electromechanical relay (compared below), with the size, reliability, and speed of a solid-state switch.

These improvements make the MM5130 switch a very attractive solution for a multitude of applications including low loss switched filter banks, tunable filters, step attenuators, and even beam steering antennas for a variety of radio architectures in both commercial and military communications networks. The high-channel density and low losses also make the MM5130 ideal for ultra-compact switch matrices for test and measurement applications.

Menlo Micro spent the last 30 months completing the transfer and qualification of its Ideal Switch manufacturing process, moving from a 4-inch research fab to a new 8-inch high-volume manufacturing line. This allows the company to significantly increase its capacity to millions of units per month in 2021.