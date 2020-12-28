Webinar: Women in Engineering – February 24

Wednesday February 24, 2020

2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

CONVERSATIONS WITH WOMEN IN ENGINEERING

Over the past three years, Design World has featured an annual Women in Engineering (WIE) issue. We are now bringing this great editorial coverage to life through the NEW 2021 WIE CHAT SERIES. Our dynamic team will be hosting Zoom-like panel discussions, interviewing some of these great women who are expanding the engineering field.

Our October 2020 WIE issue had so much buzz around it — both in print and online — that we feel it’s our duty to help bring this series to life in 2021. What better way than by having live conversations with some of the most interesting and innovative Women in Engineering!

Featured Speakers

Mary Gannon

Editor, Moderator

Fluid Power World

April Butterfield

VP Technology, Engineered Solutions Group

Jabil