Women in Power – IEEE Power in Energy Society Award Nominations

The IEEE PES Women in Power Committee is created to foster a more diverse leadership by supporting career advancement, networking and education of women in the electric power and energy industry. One important way this mission is supported is through the formal recognition of a worthy female member of this community.

The IEEE PES Wanda Reder Pioneer in Power Award seeks to recognize a deserving female in the field of power engineering. The award is intended to provide visibility to the awardee’s efforts, accomplishments and future potential while empowering her to be an inspiration and role model for other women in the industry.

The recipient shall have demonstrated a high level of influence in technical development, infrastructure enhancement, entrepreneurial/management practices or education within the field of electric power and energy engineering.

In addition to recognizing the recipient, the award brings attention to the value of fostering a diverse talent pool. It further empowers the recipient to have a greater influence on the growth and development of others in the industry.

The award will be in honor of the first female president of IEEE PES, Ms. Wanda Reder.

Eligibility: Nominees for the award must be female and senior members of the IEEE PES.

Schedule: The nomination deadline is January 31 of each year, and the selection process is completed by June 15.

Nomination form: Click here for the PES Society – Level Nomination Site.