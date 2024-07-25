Wooden CubeSat: PR stunt or worthy investigation?

It’s literally out-of-the-box thinking with a CubeSat whose enclosure is made of wood, not metal.

I recently came across a technical news story that I initially assumed was either a clever prank or a delayed April 1 story from last year. Strange as it may sound, a Japanese university team has developed the world’s first wooden-cased satellite (Figure 1). Dubbed LignoSat, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite is set for a joint launch by the Japanese space agency (JAXA) and NASA to the International Space Station (ISS) as early as September 2024, after which it will be deployed into orbit.

About one month after arriving at the orbiting lab, the satellite will deploy from Japan’s Kibo module. Researchers will study how it holds up in the harsh environment of space, collecting data on wood expansion, contraction, and degradation, along with internal temperature and electronic equipment performance.

A little background: the satellite was developed by researchers at Kyoto University and the Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry. It uses the 1U CubeSat form factor (10 × 10 × 10 cm) and weighs just under a kilogram. It was crafted using a traditional Japanese technique that doesn’t require screws or glue and is equipped with external solar panels.

This is not “what the heck, let’s just try it” project, as considerable preparation work and tests have been done. Results from a recent test aboard the ISS exposed different woods to the vacuum of space, and the findings indicated that wood is remarkably resilient even in the environment of outer space. The parts of the satellite that would normally be constructed from aluminum are instead crafted from magnolia wood.

Despite the extreme environment of outer space involving significant temperature changes and exposure to intense cosmic rays and dangerous solar particles for ten months, tests confirmed no decomposition or deformations such as cracking, warping, peeling, or surface damage. Magnolia wood was selected for its strength and workability after space exposure tests were conducted on cherry, birch and magnolia wood chips. The experiment results also confirmed no mass change in each wood specimen before and after space exposure.

All is well and good, but why even bother? Not surprisingly, it’s about the theme of sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of satellite reentries. The concern is that traditional satellites can deposit harmful metal particles in Earth’s atmosphere when they de-orbit and burn up in the atmosphere.

My first reaction was that this project was a waste of time, money, space-related resources, and a CubeSat launch slot. The amount of “polluting” material that will not be burned up is totally insignificant when compared to the bigger picture of components, circuits, and other CubeSat components, while the environmental impact of the launch (fuel and vehicle) is countless orders of magnitude greater as well.

I also wondered about some performance issues. Space-rated loads have critical: mass (weight), ruggedness (mechanical and electrical), radiation hardness (not as severe for LEOs as higher-orbit satellites but still a factor), power and thermal dissipation, and cost (probably not a major issue for this one-off experiment).

How would internal components be attached to a wooden enclosure? What about space radiation and overall EMI shielding? What about thermal dissipation through wood through the modest surface area of the CubeSat enclosure?

So, I concluded at first that this was a very clever public relations ploy to get attention and, of course, funding. After all, it was at the intersection of all the hot keywords: sustainability, wood, CubeSats and satellites, pollution, and similar. Certainly, it was different, with a very big “D” in a way that would get attention.

However, I thought about it some more and decided perhaps I was being short-sighted and perhaps unnecessarily cynical. It’s certainly an intriguing idea, even if it turns out to be impractical or a situation where the gain is outweighed by the negatives.

I also remember one important lesson about technological advances: they often are bolstered by unrelated efforts in other fields. Moore’s “law” has conditioned us to think that progress happens in a linear path that extrapolates from the recent past and present to the future, but that is often not the case.

Certainly, breakthroughs do happen through targeted research such as the transistor in 1947 or the airplane (1903). But they also occur by observed accidents (Goodyear and the vulcanization of rubber), through a combination of fortuitous coincidences, and by leveraging advances in other areas (optical fibers perfected for communication data links, then adapted for insertable medical viewing scopes). If you have any doubts about this, check out the outstanding series “Connections” by James Burke (first aired in 1978; episodes on YouTube).

Perhaps the real benefits of the wooden CubeSat will not be from how it affects satellite design but from lessons learned about the properties of wood under extreme or unusual circumstances. There are precedents for the use of wood in structural assemblies.

For example, there were popular station wagons in the 1930s and 1940s with wooden bodywork (called “Woodies,” Figure 3). The series C6 Corvette (1977) used balsa wood on its floors, with a panel about 4 feet long, 1.5 feet wide, and 3/8 inch thick, sandwiched between layers of carbon fiber (Figure 4).

Or perhaps the use of wood in satellites will become a story such as the huge plywood airplane called The Spruce Goose, built by billionaire Howard Hughes in the 1940s. It was six times larger than any aircraft of its time, made entirely of wood (actually birch plywood, not spruce) and flew just one time, on November 2, 1947, in Long Beach, California.

It will be interesting to follow developments as the wooden CubeSat project moves along. I’ll be checking the Kyoto site and other sources regularly for updates to see how the results compare to expectations, as well as any surprises and unique lessons learned.

