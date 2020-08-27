World’s first LoRa-enabled SoC comes in 48-pin package

STMicroelectronics has added a QFN48 package to the STM32WLE5 wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) portfolio, bringing the device’s extensive feature integration, power efficiency, and multi-modulation flexibility to a wider variety of industrial wireless applications.

The STM32WLE5 combines ST’s STM32L4 ultra-low-power microcontroller technology and Semtech SX126x sub-GHz radio IP optimized to meet local radio-equipment regulations worldwide. Its unique single-silicon-die integration helps save bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and simplifies the design of connected, smart devices for applications in metering, city management, agriculture, retail, logistics, smart buildings, and environmental management. Long-term availability is assured through ST’s rolling 10-year longevity commitment for industrial products.

With its low power consumption and small footprint, the STM32WLE5 enables energy-efficient, compact, and lightweight new products for burgeoning IoT markets. Now, the new 7mm x 7mm QFN48 package option makes it suited to a simplified two-layer board design that further eases manufacturing and reduces BOM costs.

As the world’s first LoRa-enabled SoC, the STM32WLE5 supports multiple RF-modulation schemes including LoRa spread-spectrum modulation as well as the (G)FSK, (G)MSK, and BPSK used by various sub-GHz long-range protocols including proprietary protocols. Users have flexibility to apply their desired protocol stack, whether created in-house, sourced externally, or chosen from off-the-shelf software such as the LoRaWAN and wM-Bus stacks that are available from ST and authorized partners.

ST has engineered the integrated RF stage to address global markets while improving performance and easing manufacture. Features include dual low-power (14dBm) and high-power (22dBm) transmitter modes with highly linear performance from 150MHz to 960MHz, spanning the sub-1GHz unlicensed frequency range, which ensures technical compatibility with RF regulations in all world markets. Sensitivity down to -148dBm helps to maximize RF range. Only a single crystal is needed to synchronize the high-speed external (HSE) clock and the radio, delivering a further saving in BOM.

The new QFN48 package extends the STM32WLE5 portfolio, which also includes devices in 5mm x 5mm BGA73. Three different Flash-memory density options are available per package, offering a choice of 64KB, 128KB, or 256KB, and all devices feature a high proportion of user-assignable GPIOs. All feature ST’s ultra-low-power microcontroller technologies, including dynamic voltage scaling and proprietary adaptive real-time ART Accelerator™ that allows zero-wait execution from Flash.

STM32WLE5 SoCs, including STM32WLE5J BGA73 and the latest STM32WLE5C QFN48 devices, are in production now. Please contact your local ST office for pricing information and sample requests.