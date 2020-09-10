World’s smallest Bluetooth SiPs feature low power dissipation

Silicon Labs expanded its Bluetooth Low Energy portfolio today with the launch of the BGM220S . At just 6×6 mm, the BGM220S is one of the world’s smallest Bluetooth SiPs. It provides an ultra-compact, low-cost, long battery life SiP module that adds turnkey Bluetooth connectivity to extremely small products. Also launching is the BGM220P, a slightly larger PCB variant optimized for wireless performance along with a better link budget for greater range. BGM220S and BGM220P are among the first Bluetooth modules to support Bluetooth Direction Finding, all while delivering up to ten-year battery life from a single coin cell.

According to Bluetooth SIG’s 2020 Bluetooth Market Update, Bluetooth Low Energy continues to be the fastest growing Bluetooth radio with a 26% CAGR.

SoCs are ideal for IoT device makers needing ultimate flexibility in their IoT device development, with highly customizable software and RF design options. SiP modules are ideal for device makers needing the smallest form factor pre-certified Bluetooth Low Energy with little to no RF design or engineering required, while PCB modules offer many of the benefits of SiP modules, but at a lower cost.

Silicon Labs’ high-performance Bluetooth Low Energy products include EFR32BG21A SoCs and BGM210PA modules with Secure Element. New EFR32BG21B SoCs featuring Secure Vault are orderable, and availability of BGM210PB modules featuring Secure Vault is expected later this year.

Silicon Labs’ optimized Bluetooth Low Energy products include the award-winning EFR32BG22 SoCs and the new BGM220P/S modules, currently available for purchase.