World’s smallest ferrite chip beads target automotive power supply application

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has introduced the BLM18SP_SH1 series of the world’s smallest chip ferrite beads (for noise suppression) for use in automotive power supply applications. The company has started shipping samples, and volume production is scheduled to begin in June 2020.

In recent years, in keeping with the progress of automobile electrification, cars have been equipped with an increasing number of electronic components such as cameras, radar, LiDAR and ECUs in order to support ADAS and autonomous driving. To ensure that the numerous in-vehicle components function properly and that a high degree of safety is maintained, it is essential to employ countermeasures against noise in power supply circuits and to ensure a stable power supply to each component. As the number of in-vehicle components increases, needs are growing for improved noise suppression capabilities as well as for miniaturization.

With a new structural design that utilizes internal electrode fabrication technology, the new series realizes improved impedance acquisition efficiency along with lower resistance, which leads to a large current. In addition, commercialized in 0603(1608) inch (mm) size (1.6mm × 0.8mm) package, this series has a 50% smaller base area compared to conventional products which are typically packaged in 0805(2012) inch (mm) size (2.0mm × 1.25mm). This provides manufacturers with more flexibility when designing automotive power supply circuits and helps to support more sophisticated autonomous driving with smaller in-vehicle components.

In addition to this series for automotive power supply applications, Murata has two other series in 0603 inch size—the BLM18SP_SZ1 series for in-vehicle infotainment and the BLM18SP_SN1 series for consumer devices. Going forward, we will continue to develop products which meets the needs of the market and contribute to enhancing automotive performance and functionality.