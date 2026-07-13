WTWH Media is now Arrowfly. No, EEWorld isn’t going anywhere.

Some news from upstairs: our parent company, WTWH Media, has a new name. As of today, it’s Arrowfly. Before anyone worries, let me answer the question that matters most: EEWorld Online stays EEWorld Online. Same for Engineers Garage, EDABoard, Electro-Tech-Online, and every other brand and event in the family. Same editors, same coverage, same commitment to writing for engineers instead of at them. The new name lives at the corporate level. Down here, where the technical tutorials, webinars, datasheets, and more are, nothing changes.

So why the new name?

Fair question. The short answer is that the company outgrew the old one. WTWH started as a specialized trade publisher two decades ago. Today it spans more than 40 media brands and more than 45 events across three networks: Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Food, Retail and Hospitality. A lot of that growth came after a 2022 partnership with Mountaingate Capital, which funded acquisitions in healthcare systems, senior care, behavioral health, engineering, and foodservice. Matt Logan, a 25-year B2B media veteran, came on as CEO in 2025 to lead this next chapter.

Logan put it this way: “The name is new, but the foundation is the same: editors who speak each industry’s language, events that connect buyers and sellers who would never meet otherwise, and communities that professionals rely on for the insight and intelligence they need to make real decisions.”

That first part matters most to us. Editorial independence is the whole reason you’re reading this instead of a vendor’s blog, and that doesn’t change with the letterhead.

Bottom line

New name on the corporate door, same people behind the content. You’ll start seeing Arrowfly where WTWH Media used to appear, and the publications you rely on will keep doing exactly what they’ve always done.

Now, back to work.



You can find the press release here.