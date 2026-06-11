X-band front end delivers 10 W output

Qorvo® has introduced the QPF5012 X-band transmit/receive front-end module for phased array radar and multifunction sensor designs in defense applications. Operating from 8.5 to 10.5 GHz, the module delivers 10 W saturated transmit power, 42% power-added efficiency and a 2.1 dB noise figure in a 7 mm × 5 mm package. By integrating transmit and receive functions in a compact module, the device is intended to reduce component count, thermal load and size, weight and power constraints while supporting more consistent RF performance across varying antenna loads.