X1 capacitors reduce automotive EMI

TDK Corporation announces the X1 capacitors of the EPCOS B3291xH/J4 series for power line filtering of electromagnetic interferences (EMI) in demanding automotive and industrial applications with a rated AC voltage of up to 480 V. Applications that are exposed to harsh climatic conditions such as PV inverters and EV onboard chargers (OBCs) can benefit from the new X1 capacitors’ high resistance to high humidity environments. With the ability to continuously handle a DC voltage of 1000 V, this series is a dedicated solution for DC EMC of high-voltage EV platforms.

The X1 capacitors are THB-tested (temperature, humidity, bias) at +85 °C, 85% relative humidity for 1000 hours at 380 V (AC) and 1000 V (DC), and they can operate at temperatures up to +110 °C.

Featuring self-healing properties, the series covers capacitance values from 15 nF to 10.0 µF and boasts a compact design, with dimensions ranging from 18.0 x 10.5 x 5.0 mm to 57.5 x 57 x 45 mm, depending on the capacitance. Lead spacings vary between 15 mm and 52.5 mm, with the largest versions equipped with 4 pins for enhanced mechanical stability on the PCB. The series is certified according to ENEC, UL, and CSA standards.