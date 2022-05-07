XGA night vision displays target aerospace apps

DATA MODUL is expanding its display portfolio with a new 11.6″ high-resolution Full HD and 10.4” Industry Standard XGA night vision displays (NVIS display) that are ideally suited for aerospace applications.

Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVIS) displays have a very high sensitivity to light of wavelengths from 600 nm to 930 nm (from red/orange to near-infrared). By converting photons from the night environment into a visible image, they amplify the night scene by 1500 to 2000 times, allowing clear vision even in dark environments. NVIS displays use special filters that absorb about 20 to 30% of visible light, reducing the transmission of the screen. As a result of this conversion, wearers of night vision goggles (NVG) can read NVIS displays perfectly even at night. In comparison, non-NVG compatible displays often have the disadvantage that screen contents are displayed too brightly and may blind the user.

The new 11.6″ NVIS display is characterized by an extremely wide temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, a contrast ratio of 1300:1, and a backlight lifetime of 70k hours. On request, DATA MODUL also offers touch solutions, controller cards as well as a variety of additional services for the realization of customized complete solutions.