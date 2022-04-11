Y2 capacitors optimized for high temperature

TDK Corporation presents a new series of EPCOS MKP-Y2 capacitors for interference suppression. In contrast to conventional models designed for a maximum operating temperature of 110°C, the new capacitors offer a maximum permissible operating temperature of 125 °C. The B3202* H/J series’ capacitance ranges from 1 nF to 1 µF with a maximum rated voltage of 300 V AC. Even under harsh environmental conditions, the capacitors offer a stable capacitance value, proven by the thermal humidity bias test with boundary conditions 85 °C, 85 percent relative humidity, and a 240 V AC operating voltage for 500 hours.

The capacitors are certified according to IEC 60384-14:2013/AMD1:2016 and approved according to AEC-Q200D, UL, and EN. Depending on the capacitance, the products are available in lead spacing of 10 mm (B32021H/J*), 15 mm (B32022H/J*), 22.5 mm (B32023H/J*), and 27.5 mm (B32024H/J*) and 37.5 mm (B32026H/J). The housing, for example potting material, corresponds to UL94V-0.

Typical fields of application for the new Y2 capacitors include interference suppression in filters and at high operating temperatures, such as automotive applications.