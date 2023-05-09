Z-axis TMR sensor replaces Hall-element sensor designs

Crocus Technology announced the release of the CT130, a 1-D linear TMR sensor that is sensitive in the Z axis. The CT130 is a revolutionary product that provides unparalleled temperature stability, high accuracy, and precision for position and current sensing applications.

The CT130 from Crocus Technology is the world’s first true TMR sensor with Z-axis sensitivity, providing the same axis of sensitivity as Hall solutions. The CT130 is a Hall-compatible TMR sensor with all the benefits of TMR, such as higher SNR, better temperature stability, high linearity, low power consumption, and better cost based on more compact designs.

The CT130 sensor features a planar monolithic chip design. It is not vertically mounted and does not require a flux concentrator, resulting in a small vertical footprint with standard packaging. This innovative design eliminates hysteresis or the need for a reset function, making it a more efficient and reliable solution. With the CT130, Crocus has specifically engineered the sense and fixed layers to discern an out-of-plane magnetic field – making the CT130 a ‘true’ TMR z-axis sensor.

With the CT130, customers will no longer have to make mechanical axis-orientation design changes to switch from a Hall-based position sensor design, making it easy and cost-effective for customer design changes to benefit from TMR performance advantages.

The CT130 is engineered for 1-D linear sensing in the Z axis and is compatible with Crocus Technology’s standard manufacturing process, making it suitable for high-volume applications. The CT130 also supports a wide operating voltage range of 1.0 V to 5.5 V, making it an ideal choice for various applications.

In position sensors, the axis of sensitivity is critical as customers’ systems are already built with magnets placed in specific locations to trigger the sensor. When a customer approaches Crocus with design issues related to temperature or performance, currently, they are required to change their mechanical design to accommodate the new sensor, which can be a significant hurdle. The CT130 solves this issue by allowing customers to switch from a Hall-based position sensor design to Crocus CT130 without making substantial changes to their designs, which makes it a more cost-effective option than Hall.

Current sensors enable passive measurement of current without interrupting the circuit by placing them close to the conductor of interest. These sensors have a wide range of applications, including commutating brushless motors, measuring wheel, crank, and transmission speeds, detecting objects for automated functions such as door closing and window lifting, and various current sensing applications such as leakage or residual current sensing or inverter designs for electric vehicles.

In applications requiring optical stabilization, such as camera modules, the CT130’s high sensitivity, lower power consumption, lower temp drift, and no hysteresis will provide optimal performance over legacy Hall technology. Another benefit is the CT130’s fast response time, which significantly improves lens adjustment speed, thereby improving image stabilization in handheld devices.